September 11, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Strife in Moradabad

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on September 11, 1980.

Violence erupted on a large scale in Moradabad town. The police had to open fire at two places and day curfew had to be re-imposed. According to Home Secretary S D Srivastava, five persons were killed and a dozen injured. He said two persons were killed and a dozen injured in police firing in Barah Dari locality where a police party was attacked with acid filled bottles and brickbats. The entire town except the Civil Lines area has been put on curfew for an indefinite period.

Libya Syria Merge

The leaders of Libya and Syria announced the merger of their physically distant nations and agreed to meet within a month to form a unified government. The proclamation was read on Damascus radio after President Assad returned from two days of meetings in Tripoli with the Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. A “revolutionary Congress” will assume legislative powers in the unified state which will be a single international entity, the communique said.

US Strictures Loom

Both the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee said that no more fuel will be sent to Tarapur. The two houses now have till October 1 to consider the recommendation and overturn President Jimmy Carter’s decision to make the two pending shipments. The administration thinks it can win in the Senate though it expects to be defeated in the lower house.

Sanjay Crash Probe

Sabotage has now been completely ruled out in the plane crash which killed Sanjay Gandhi. The investigation has established that there was no explosion on board the plane, neither had the engine or any of the controls been tampered with. The investigation was conducted in secrecy by the Director of Air Safety, H B Singh.

