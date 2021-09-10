September 10, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Antulay Responds

The Maharashtra Chief Minister A R Antulay told the Legislative Assembly on August 9 that he had submitted his resignation letter to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi the very day the controversy started over the collection of funds for the Indira Gandhi Pratibha Pratishthan and other trusts. In his 50-minute speech in reply to the five-hour debate on the charges of corruption raised by the Opposition, the CM did not refer to several specific points. He concentrated his attack on the former chief minister Sharad Pawar, the BJP leader Hashu Advani and Mr Goenka (an obvious reference to Ramnath Goenka, Chairman of The Indian Express Newspapers). Referring to the allegations levelled by the Opposition, he said that when they were in power, “their deeds outmatched” his.

Manasarovar

The first batch of 18 Indian pilgrims left on a visit to Manasarovar Lake and Kailash Parbat, the famous Hindu shrines in Tibet, after a gap of 19 years. The Chinese government had placed a ban on Indian pilgrims in 1962. They were given a send-off by a large crowd that included UP Chief Minister V P Singh.

Jagat Narain Shot

Jagat Narain, a former MP and founder-editor of the Hind Samachar group of newspapers, was shot dead by three assailants near Ladhowal on the outskirts of Ludhiana. The three alleged killers have been arrested, according to Punjab CM Darbara Singh.

Censorship In Poland

Censorship was imposed for the first time in Poland since the Solidarity Independent Union Federation began five days ago. Not a single newspaper published Solidarity’s statement.