September 10, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Pakistan Gives Assurance

The Indian Express this day, 40-years ago.

Pakistan has sent word that it is committed to the policy of non-interference in India’s internal affairs. The country’s High Commissioner in Delhi, Abdul Sattar called on the Minister of External Affairs P V Narasimha Rao and conveyed to him a message from Pakistan’s foreign minister, Agha Shahi. The foreign minister said that Pakistan is in no way involved in any instigation of communal incidents in India and that it would be suicidal for it do so. Shahi’s message is reportedly conciliatory in tone as well as content and has, by all accounts, evoked an appreciative response from New Delhi. He sought to convey that while the Pakistani press’ response to the recent incidents of communal violence was negative, this should not be taken as his government’s intervention in India’s internal matters.

Kuwaiti Amir’s Visit

The possibility of India buying oil from Kuwait — the largest oil producing country in the Persian Gulf — is likely to be explored in the talks the visiting Amir of Kuwait will have with the Indian leaders. The Amir, Shaikh Jaber-Al-Ahmed Al-Jaher Al-Sabah arrived on September 8 to warm welcome. The Indian government is attaching much importance to the visit of the Amir, the first official visit by a Kuwaiti ruler to the country — though the Shaikh has visited India in his personal capacity before.

UP House Fracas

The Uttar Pradesh assembly was rocked by violence and the house had to be adjourned twice for 90 minutes. There was a free-for-all for some time between Lok Dal and ruling Congress (1) members. Blows were exchanged and chairs were seen flying — however, they were intercepted before they could hit their target. The trouble started when the Speaker rejected a Lok-Dal sponsored motion, supported by all opposition parties over the violence in Aligarh.

