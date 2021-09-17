Sempteber 17, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Confidence Motion

Major Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha have decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the Indira Gandhi government. Opposition members gave notice for a one-line motion. It is expected to be taken up on September 17. Through the censure motion, the Opposition members hope to achieve what has eluded them so far — a discussion on the Antulay affair. An Opposition member said that they were driven to this course following the Speakers’ firm refusal to allow Opposition members to make their submissions on the privilege issue relating to the Antulay affair before rejecting the notice. Under rules of business, a no-confidence motion gets top priority after question hour. If 50 Opposition members rise in support of it, the motion is admitted for discussion.

Bani-Sadr’s Appeal Abolhassan Bani-Sadr, the former Iranian president, has appealed to all democratic countries in the world to apply pressure on Ayatollah Khomeini to stop the indiscriminate killings of those who are even slightly suspected to be opposed to his regime. There is a danger of an entire country being Balkanised. He also made a special appeal to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the Indian people to inject some sense into the Ayatollah. Rajya Sabha Conflict The confrontation between some Opposition leaders and the Rajya Sabha chairman, M Hidayatullah, snowballed on September 16 when the former boycotted a meeting called by the latter. The differences have their origin in Hidayatullah’s rulings on some privilege notices on September 14. There was a verbal clash between Piloo Mody (Janata) and the Rajya Sabha chairman on September 15.