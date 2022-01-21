The secret life of Gabo

January 21, 2022 3:06:40 am
In March 1983, Malayalam novelist M Mukundan spotted a man on a rickshaw in Chandni Chowk who he thought was the Colombian writer, Gabriel Garcia Marquez. Marquez and his One Hundred Years of Solitude had become quite the rage among serious fiction readers by then. Mukundan almost called out to Gabo, but didn’t, and walked away thinking that the previous year’s Nobel winner was unlikely to be in Delhi in spring. The next morning’s papers, however, reported that Marquez was in town, accompanying his friend and Cuban President, Fidel Castro, to the Non-Aligned (NAM) summit in Delhi. Indira Gandhi, the then prime minister, had asked Castro, who she met in Moscow some months before that, that he must bring Marquez when he visited India next. The story goes that the first thing Mrs Gandhi, who was at the airport to receive her “brother”, Castro, asked his entourage was about Marquez, who had yet to disembark. Marquez reportedly told a Colombian diplomat that by the third day of the visit he felt as if “Indira had been born in Aracataca”, his home town that became the prototype for Macondo of One Hundred Years.
All stories about Marquez tend to have a touch of magical realism. In the latest, told by Colombian newspaper El Universal, and confirmed to Associated Press by two relatives of the writer, Marquez had a secret daughter, who he had named Indira, in memory of Mrs Gandhi. Indira Cato, whose mother, writer and journalist Susan Cato, had worked with Marquez on two movie scripts, lives in Mexico City and works as a documentary filmmaker. Apparently, Marquez’s immediate family knew about Indira but kept it a secret out of respect for Mercedes Barcha, his wife, who died in 2020.
Mrs Gandhi was assassinated the year after Marquez met her in Delhi. Though he had seen a fair amount of violence and written about it, Marquez was reportedly so disturbed about her violent death that he vowed never to visit India again. To the disappointment of thousands of his Indian admirers, he kept that promise.
