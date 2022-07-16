The Supreme Court rejected a petition Thursday seeking a CBI probe into alleged torture and extra-judicial killings by the Chhattisgarh Police and Central forces during anti-Maoist operations in Dantewada in 2009. What the bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and JB Pardiwala did next raises troubling questions. It imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on the main petitioner. The court did not just say that the investigation indicated that Maoists, not security forces, were responsible for the killing of 17 people in separate incidents on September 17 and October 1, 2009, but also slapped an “exemplary” cost on Himanshu Kumar, who runs an NGO in Dantewada. The court’s heavy fine sends a chilling signal to all those who would knock on its door in the future armed with nothing more than a plea against the state. It upends and overturns the court’s own approach so far of accepting petitions, from anywhere, and in whichever form, even as a postcard addressed to a judge, or as a newspaper report. In the public interest litigation jurisdiction, in fact, the petitioner is often rendered incidental to the case, as the court takes over the cause, appoints local commissioners and officers, ensures due diligence in the search for truth. The stiff penalty on the petitioner also echoes the stance of the state in case after case — of labelling or ascribing ulterior motives to all those who raise questions, and demand answers, justice, or redress.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out! Buy now