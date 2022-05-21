Shifting goalpost

After dodging elections for almost two years, citing a pending court case, Praful Patel, the president of the All India Football Federation, has been red-carded by the Supreme Court. The apex court, on Wednesday, appointed a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) comprising retired SC judge A R Dave, ex-Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi and former India captain Bhaskar Ganguly to run the federation’s day-to-day affairs and finalise a constitution which will enable them to conduct fresh elections. The move effectively ends Patel’s stint as the head of Indian football, which lasted for more than 10 years.

Two politicians, Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi and Patel, have ruled Indian football for the last 34 years and neither can claim to have taken the sport forward. During his high-flying yet controversial tenure, Patel’s personal stature in world football grew — he rose to become a member of world football’s highest decision-making committee, the FIFA Council — but Indian football fell behind. The national team still huffs and puffs its way to beat the South Asian rivals, struggles to qualify for the Asian Cup, let alone the World Cup, and the domestic league for women and men isn’t as robust as one would like it to be. Indeed, the football infrastructure has improved during the last 10 years and the sport doesn’t depend solely on government grants but on most other counts, precious little has been achieved.

While it is expected that the CoA will set AIFF’s house in order, the recent instances do not inspire confidence. The courts, in the recent years, have appointed administrators for multiple sports federations, including cricket, archery, table tennis and equestrian while the Indian Olympic Association, which is battling a similar case over tenure of elected officials, could go the same way as well. Despite this, there has been no marked improvement in the governance of any of these federations. Patel might no longer be the football chief but any hopes of an immediate change must be tempered.