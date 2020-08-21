Saving a tree

There is an intrinsic value to the 200-year-old tree — by sheer virtue of its size,

For decades, Class 7 students across India have been taught that “only God can make a tree”. But the poem by Joyce Kilmer, included in the NCERT textbook, forgot to add that if enough people get together, they can bring one back to life. In Goa, as this paper reported, people from across the country and the world banded together to resurrect a fallen banyan tree. The tree was uprooted during a storm and thought to be dead. After much coordination, fundraising and multiple efforts, it was put back into place earlier this week. The dendrophiles involved in reviving “The Source” (as it is called by people who dance under and near it), are a diverse group — the owner of the land on which it sits, a local construction crew, experts who flew down from as far as Hyderabad, and people who had visited the site from across the world who donated money.

There is an intrinsic value to the 200-year-old tree — by sheer virtue of its size, it is a small ecosystem unto itself. But its true value, the reason so many people from such diverse backgrounds banded together to save it, is that it had become an organic part of the community. Apart from being home to a snake, the resting place for a bull and many other insects, birds and animals, it served as a source of income for the owner: She charged a modest fee for the tourists and expats who gathered around it. The “community” that led the restoration effort was bound together by the memories, stories, dance and music — culture, really — fostered around the giant banyan.

There is a lesson in the resurrection. Too often, “nature” is seen in opposition to people. The banyan at Arambol is just one tree. But perhaps, at a time when much of the world is isolated, it can serve as an example of how to build a better world, with people, not despite them.

