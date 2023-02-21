scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement

Sanitising literature: This is not Roald Dahl

There is a patronising conceit in believing Roald Dahl's books need to be censored, rewritten after all these years.

Roald Dahl books, Roald Dahl, Roald Dahl, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsTo be clear, Dahl's works for children do not carry expletives. They do call an overweight glutton fat. So, Puffin books will rework the classics. In Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Augustus Gloop will be “enormous” rather than the f-word and the iconic Oompa Loompas are going from being male to gender neutral.
Listen to this article
Sanitising literature: This is not Roald Dahl
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

It is a curious conceit of well-meaning adults that makes them believe that children need to inhabit a world, even in their imagination, of padded walls and training wheels. In this patronising conception of childhood, the purpose of storytelling is a stifling, moralising pedagogy meant to create perfect little citizens —  not a fun, transgressive way for children to find their own worlds and voice. For generations, Roald Dahl helped children —  and sometimes even beleaguered adults —  find humour (often dark and macabre) and irreverence. Now, nearly 33 years after his death, Dahl’s publisher and estate are going to sanitise the writer’s works to remove language they deem “offensive”.

To be clear, Dahl’s works for children do not carry expletives. They do call an overweight glutton fat. So, Puffin books will rework the classics. In Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Augustus Gloop will be “enormous” rather than the f-word and the iconic Oompa Loompas are going from being male to gender neutral. The desire to protect children from adjectives does not end at mere censorship. Entire passages will reportedly be inserted into the works of one of the most original writers. In The Witches, lines that say that witches are bald under their wigs will be followed by the following insertion: “There are plenty of other reasons why women might wear wigs and there is certainly nothing wrong with that.”

Opinion |Let’s not suck the joy out of Roald Dahl’s books

First, the obvious point: The way to change what people read, and how they think, is not to censor and rewrite books but to write your own. What the well-meaning censors do not understand is that children’s stories are not just about conforming to the fundamentalism of the day — whether regressive or woke. A cursory look at Grimm’s fairytales will give you stories of cannibalism, kidnapping and even suicide. Roald Dahl’s appeal for so many young people has been in his delicious wickedness. And if profit-hungry publishers have a problem with that, they should avoid the self-serving hypocrisy of trying to “fix” literature. They can just give up their copyright and forego the profits.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Reducing Army presence in J&K hinterland: A thaw in the Valley
Reducing Army presence in J&K hinterland: A thaw in the Valley
UPSC Key- February 20, 2023: Know about Encroachment, 1857 Revolt and Ele...
UPSC Key- February 20, 2023: Know about Encroachment, 1857 Revolt and Ele...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-02-2023 at 06:40 IST
Next Story

Delhi mayoral elections: A wake-up call from the Supreme Court

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

February 21, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Nellie Massacre Toll
February 21, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Nellie Massacre Toll

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close