Sania Mirza, in her own league

That Sania Mirza was going to be a phenomenon wasn’t in doubt since the time she emerged as a talented teen star from Hyderabad. That she would back up that promise with sustained performance over 18 long years on the Tour, winning a bunch of doubles Slams, and keep India in the elite tennis picture, as in her final Grand Slam outing at the Australian Open, has been a revelation. A range of inane controversies could have easily distracted someone less mentally tough. But Sania kept tennis front and centre.

She ought not to have been questioned why she wore skirts when playing, for how else do you play tennis. It couldn’t possibly have been anyone else’s business whom she married. It never should have been speculated whether she would drop what she was so good at, to “settle down”, when clearly she had an Australian Open final in her. The tug of war that ensued for deciding India’s mixed doubles pairing for Olympics, with selectors not even consulting her opinion, should never have blown into a public spectacle. In hindsight, every controversy she got dragged into made her detractors look narrow-minded.

But for young girls, and old, Sania was, will always remain, a source of inspiration. A confident, unapologetic woman, she spoke her mind — though she did it less and less. Her identities — as a woman, a Muslim, a married athlete and then a mother working her way back to Grand Slam readiness — were each a tale of a fighter. She went toe to toe with some of the biggest names in singles and then carved out a doubles career where she won six Slams. One of a kind, Sania will always be an icon for young girls, and boys.