The announcements last week by Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, of plans to cut social media access for children under 16 and under 13, respectively, are part of a growing global movement to protect young people from digital harm. Animating these proposals are concerns over how excessive screen time and the use of potentially addictive apps may be impacting children’s mental health and academic performance. Yet protecting a generation of “digital natives” from the worst effects of the internet calls for more finesse than the blunt instrument of a ban can offer. Not only is a ban likely to be ineffective — workarounds, like proxy devices, are all too easy —it could even be counterproductive if it ends up pushing the vulnerable to the murkier, poorly regulated corners of the internet.

Evidence testifies to the grave harm excessive screen time can cause, especially to young people. Risks such as exposure to dangerous content and cyberbullying and harassment are well documented, as are problems connected to disrupted sleep and lack of emotional regulation. A Pew Research Centre survey of 743 teens in the US noted that 42 per cent report feeling anxious and 25 per cent feel lonely when they are away from their phones. Social media, with the widely-used “endless scroll” feature and a near-infinite menu of short-form content, has been connected to shorter attention spans. Yet, these very platforms also offer spaces for connection, creative expression and education. In India, where inequalities run deep, the internet, including social media, has provided an important bridge to educational resources to children for whom these would otherwise be out of reach. A ban would sever access to these and deepen inequalities.