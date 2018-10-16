Faith and faultline

Political parties must stay clear of a view that rejects all attempts to negotiate a resolution in the matter. Political parties must stay clear of a view that rejects all attempts to negotiate a resolution in the matter.

Kerala continues to simmer in the aftermath of the Sabarimala verdict that removed the legal ban on women aged between 10 and 50 visiting the hill shrine. The past few days have seen mobilisations by various Hindu groups, which have raised the heat and stoked social polarisation. On Friday, actor and BJP leader, Kollam Thulasi, sharing a public stage with BJP state chief P S Sreedharan Pillai in Kollam, said that women who try to enter the shrine should be “torn into two pieces”. The actor, booked for his remarks, has since apologised. But Thulasi seems to represent a sentiment among a section of the faithful that is adamantly opposed to the government enforcing the Supreme Court verdict.

Political parties must stay clear of a view that rejects all attempts to negotiate a resolution in the matter. The state government had earlier invited the custodians of the temple traditions, including the Pandalam royal family that controlled the shrine until the state took over, and the priests for a discussion, which the latter rejected. Another meeting is scheduled for today. The various stakeholders must attend the meeting and work towards a settlement, particularly since the shrine is expected to open on October 17. The court, of course, has rejected the view upheld by the traditionalists about pilgrimage to the shrine. However, it has only ruled on a law that had provided legal sanctity to a tradition that it felt did not stand the test of constitutional morality which accords equal rights to all citizens, irrespective of their gender. The law is of fairly recent vintage whereas the tradition predates it. Those who wish to respect the tradition can continue to do so and stay away from the pilgrimage. No entity, however, has the right to prevent others who wish to undertake the pilgrimage from doing so in the name of tradition.

Aggrieved parties have already sought a review of the Supreme Court verdict. They must desist from taking the issue to the streets and whipping up passions around it. The BJP and the Congress too have been guilty of politicising the issue with the intent to corner the government. The tactic may yield temporary electoral gains, but in the long run it will only strengthen the non-state actors and dent the credibility of the political players.

