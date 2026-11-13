On the face of it, the gains from two days of talks between Russian and Ukrainian envoys — with Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, and Steve Witkoff, Washington’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, present –– are rather modest. The two countries have agreed to a prisoner swap, the largest since the conflict began in 2022. On more fundamental issues, such as territory, duration and terms of a ceasefire and what a post-war European security architecture will look like, both sides said there was some progress. But there were no major announcements. Despite the lack of a breakthrough at Abu Dhabi, however, there is reason to believe that the diplomatic needle could move soon.

Kushner and Witkoff are in Moscow, reportedly to ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to add European representatives to the talks. A question hangs over that request: Who will represent Europe, given that there are multiple views on the continent and within the European Union on how to deal with Russia? After Moscow, the two will go to Dublin and meet Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Both sides remain seemingly entrenched in their positions: While Kyiv and its staunchest supporters in Europe want a ceasefire in place before discussions on the post-war security architecture, Moscow has sought to link a cessation of hostilities with the broader question of NATO expansion and what it sees as its sphere of influence. In other words, while one side sees the ceasefire as a precondition, the other views it as intertwined with the bigger unresolved questions. Trump’s White House has leaned towards the latter.