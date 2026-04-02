On Monday, the rupee briefly breached the 95 mark against the dollar. While the currency recovered — on Wednesday, it hovered around 93.5 — it has weakened considerably in the recent past. Over the course of 2025-26, the rupee has fallen by around 9.6 per cent against the dollar. In March alone, it fell by over 4 per cent. Since the beginning of the Iran war, other Asian economies such as Thailand and South Korea have also seen a decline in their currencies.

The pressure on the rupee is coming from both the current and capital account. The country’s dependence on energy imports implies that higher prices — India’s crude basket averaged $113.5 per barrel in March — exert pressure on the external front. A $10 increase in crude prices could push up the current account deficit by 30-40 basis points, as per CareEdge ratings. Merchandise exports to West Asia — for instance, in 2024-25, India’s exports to the UAE stood at $36.6 billion — will also be hit if the conflict continues. On the other hand, foreign portfolio investors have taken out a staggering $13.6 billion in March alone from the country. FDI flows have also slumped — net FDI stood at $1.6 billion during April-January 2025-26.