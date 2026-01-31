The Economic Survey has done a commendable job in underlining the country’s resilience in an increasingly uncertain world. It has highlighted the deficits that could stall the growth momentum and rightly pointed out that increasing innovation, scaling up the country’s manufacturing ecosystem, and enhancing export competitiveness will require the government to become an enabler — not a heavy-handed controller. The Survey, however, is misplaced in interpreting civic scrutiny of governance as antithetical to the entrepreneurial spirit. It calls for a re-examination of the Right to Information Act, particularly the provisions related to the disclosure of deliberations that inform policymaking. The observation that such disclosures “unduly constrain governance” is a narrow reading of administrative efficiency. Public access to documents illuminates the evolution of a policy and provides a context for why certain ideas were accepted or rejected. They are a precious tool for citizens to force the bureaucracy to share information concerning public policy and the delivery of services and goods. A transparent bureaucracy is, in turn, fundamental to a stable, predictable, and fair economic environment.

By reducing information asymmetry between citizens and state, the RTI has redefined the relationship between the two. The argumentative ethos fostered by the disclosure provisions has been critical to keeping bureaucrats on their toes. They are not “tools for ideal disclosure”, as the Survey notes. The law’s roles in exposing major scams — the Vyapam scam and the Adarsh Housing Society scam, for instance – is a testimony to its role as a governance enhancer. The Act has also been used to question the RBI during the banking scams. The financial probity catalysed the Supreme Court’s verdicts in the Girish Mittal (2021) and Jayantilal Mistry (2016) cases, wherein the SC held the Central Bank must disclose names of willful loan defaulters and details of Non-Performing Assets of public sector banks. At the same time, however, the Act’s enabling provisions have been substantially attenuated in recent years. The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, which came into force last year, exempts from disclosure “information which relates to personal information.. which has no relationship to any public activity or interest”. The government has reportedly also tried to evade public scrutiny by claiming it does not have data on migrant workers who died during Covid , paper leaks in competitive exams and on farmers’ suicides.