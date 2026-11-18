The name is Pattinson, Robert Pattinson. After much speculation, with at least a dozen names being projected as the next James Bond, the list of probables has been whittled down to an actor of great versatility who may well give the time-worn franchise the reinvigoration that it so badly needs. The inevitable shaking and stirring of 007’s fanbase is already underway, but the fanfare over the announcement — made, as befits this age, with an Instagram clip of a stern-looking, gun-wielding Pattinson emerging out of the dark as Monty Norman’s iconic theme music plays — shrouds a deeper question: Does James Bond still matter?

In the six decades since Sean Connery played the MI6 agent in Dr No, the Cold War-era origins of the character have worn thin, deliberately undermined by each subsequent Bond. The mould of the hard-living and frankly misogynistic 007 was well and truly broken with the casting of Daniel Craig in 2006’s Casino Royale; the four films that followed dismantled other parts of the template, prizing vulnerability over machoness, having “Bond girls” — an unfortunate term that has, sadly, lingered — be the hero’s equal in action and courage, and reimagining the aged gadget master Q as a young, queer man (Bond’s boss, M, was a woman from 1995 to 2015).