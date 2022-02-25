Crude threat

With the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalating, crude oil prices on Thursday touched multi-year highs, breaching the $100 per barrel mark. The spike in prices is driven by worries of a significant disruptions in supplies — as per some estimates, Russia accounts for one in every 10 barrels of oil consumed globally, along with being the largest supplier of natural gas to Europe. Disruptions in these markets will have adverse consequences on the global economy, affecting both industries and households, dampening the pace of the recovery.

For India, which imports around 80 per cent of its crude oil requirement, the risks stemming from higher prices are particularly challenging. The Economic Survey had projected growth for 2022-23 at 8-8.5 per cent assuming crude oil prices to range between $70-75 per barrel. Elevated crude prices will not only be inflationary but also pose risks on the fiscal front and the external sector. On inflation, according to research by analysts at the RBI, a $10 increase in oil prices could raise inflation by 49 basis points (unless it is absorbed by the government). But while retail fuel prices in India are currently not in line with market prices, post the conclusion of the ongoing state elections, oil marketing companies are expected to hike pump prices. This will increase the risks of retail inflation not moderating in line with the projections of the RBI, limiting the degrees of freedom before the monetary policy committee, unless these price hikes are offset by governments, at both the central and state level, by lowering their fuel taxes. However, doing so will impact their revenues. This will be particularly challenging for state governments who face considerable uncertainty over their revenues once the GST compensation cess ends in its current form in the coming financial year. Higher oil prices will also exert pressure on the current account deficit. As per a report from Kotak Economic Research, for every $10/bbl increase in the average crude price, the current account deficit increases by roughly $17 billion or 0.5 per cent of GDP. The Indian currency will also come under pressure.

The oil market is currently in the midst of a mismatch. As per Crisil, for the past three months, the OPEC countries have not been meeting their production targets “which has influenced prices”. Thus, the longer this conflict goes on, the greater is the upside risk to the price of crude, and greater will be the costs to the Indian economy.