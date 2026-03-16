Opinion Return of Russian oil signals US pragmatism
The Donald Trump administration’s decision to suspend certain sanctions on Russian oil for 30 days marks an important moment in the geopolitics of energy, war and diplomacy in the Gulf region. The implications stretch beyond the urgent need to stabilise the energy markets. It points to the prospects for a long-overdue political understanding between Washington […]
The Donald Trump administration’s decision to suspend certain sanctions on Russian oil for 30 days marks an important moment in the geopolitics of energy, war and diplomacy in the Gulf region. The implications stretch beyond the urgent need to stabilise the energy markets. It points to the prospects for a long-overdue political understanding between Washington and Moscow. After the US and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran two weeks ago, Tehran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz — the chokepoint through which roughly 20 per cent of the world’s oil transits — sending crude prices from around $70 to above $110 per barrel. Facing the prospect of an energy shock capable of destabilising major economies, Washington concluded that extraordinary measures were necessary.
Trump’s move reflects Washington’s appreciation of oil-rich Russia’s weight in shaping the global energy market. By letting Russian oil flow into the markets, Washington hopes to ease prices without formally dismantling the broader sanctions regime built since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The International Energy Agency simultaneously announced its largest-ever emergency stockpile drawdown, though neither measure has so far succeeded in fully calming markets. The Russian oil waiver initially applied to India alone before being extended to all buyers. The India-specific origins acknowledged New Delhi’s deep energy dependence and its role as a major global buyer. The broader expansion to all buyers signalled that under acute supply pressure, Washington is willing to accept flexibility in the sanctions framework.
While India welcomes this pragmatism, Europe has reacted with alarm, warning that eased sanctions replenish the Kremlin’s war chest and release the political pressure on Moscow to end the war in Ukraine. Clearly, there is no escaping the tension, if sanctions are the primary lever of Western pressure on Russia. Beyond the immediate needs of reducing the pressure on energy markets, the easing of Russian sanctions raises the broader question of a breakthrough in US-Russian political engagement. The sanctions architecture is embedded in US domestic legislation, alliance politics, and the challenge of constructing a peace in Ukraine that is acceptable to Europe. Trump’s 30-day waiver could be seen as a tactical adjustment under pressure, not a strategic reorientation. It reveals, however, a structural reality that Western policymakers have long sought to obscure: The global energy system remains dependent on Russian hydrocarbons. Russia could also play a significant role in facilitating stability in the Middle East. Building on US convergences with Russia while finding a reasonable agreement on Ukraine is one of the most consequential diplomatic challenges today. It is also a strategic opportunity that Delhi must press Washington and Moscow to seize.