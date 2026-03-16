The Donald Trump administration’s decision to suspend certain sanctions on Russian oil for 30 days marks an important moment in the geopolitics of energy, war and diplomacy in the Gulf region. The implications stretch beyond the urgent need to stabilise the energy markets. It points to the prospects for a long-overdue political understanding between Washington and Moscow. After the US and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran two weeks ago, Tehran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz — the chokepoint through which roughly 20 per cent of the world’s oil transits — sending crude prices from around $70 to above $110 per barrel. Facing the prospect of an energy shock capable of destabilising major economies, Washington concluded that extraordinary measures were necessary.

Trump’s move reflects Washington’s appreciation of oil-rich Russia’s weight in shaping the global energy market. By letting Russian oil flow into the markets, Washington hopes to ease prices without formally dismantling the broader sanctions regime built since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The International Energy Agency simultaneously announced its largest-ever emergency stockpile drawdown, though neither measure has so far succeeded in fully calming markets. The Russian oil waiver initially applied to India alone before being extended to all buyers. The India-specific origins acknowledged New Delhi’s deep energy dependence and its role as a major global buyer. The broader expansion to all buyers signalled that under acute supply pressure, Washington is willing to accept flexibility in the sanctions framework.