Throughout the rise and consolidation of Trumpism, explicitly or as unsubtle subtext, the foundation of Make America Great Again (MAGA) has been a repudiation of diversity and fair representation. Attacks on “DEI”, women, people from “sh*****e countries”, minorities and migrants went hand in hand with demonising establishment liberals and centrists as out-of-touch with “authentic” Americans. No doubt, some of Donald Trump’s positions had wide resonance. They might even continue to echo among MAGA supporters. That said, the Democratic sweep in the midterms holds broader lessons. The centre in America appears to have moved beyond the cold arithmetic of demographic sums to reinvigorating the idea of an umbrella coalition, in which there is a recognition of common ground and shared stakes.

Between the Senate, the House of Representatives, and executive offices, after this week’s election, US politics is at its most diverse. Abdul El-Sayed is the country’s first Muslim senator, Chris Papas the first openly gay senator, and Peggy Flanagan the first Native American. America will have five Black governors serving simultaneously for the first time, and Hakeem Jeffries, the frontrunner for Speaker, may well be the first African-American to hold the office. Nithya Raman, mayor-elect of Los Angeles, joins Zohran Mamdani as a South Asian at the head of one of the country’s most important cities. They campaigned around issues that cut across traditional divides — the cost-of-living crisis, war with Iran, corruption. These diverse leaders on Democratic tickets have breached Republican bastions.