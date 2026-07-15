Retail inflation has continued to edge upwards, according to the latest data, driven, in part, by the food, transportation and restaurant segments. CPI inflation stood at 4.38 per cent in June, up from 3.93 per cent the month before. This brings inflation in the quarter to 3.9 per cent. While this is marginally lower than the central bank’s most recent projection of 4.2 per cent — this is also the last inflation reading before the August meeting of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee — the MPC’s decision isn’t likely to be as straightforward as it may seem.

Disaggregated data shows that food inflation rose to 5.32 per cent, up from 4.78 per cent the month before, with ginger, tomato and raisin witnessing high inflation. But the outlook for food prices remains unclear. The cumulative rainfall in the current monsoon season from June 1 has been 19.3 per cent below normal. This has had an impact on kharif sowing, with overall acreage down 16 per cent from last year. The sowing window is closing. And as El Niño strengthens, the situation is uncertain, complicating matters for the MPC. Alongside the rise in food prices, the sharp increase in inflation in the transport segment reflects the petrol and diesel price hikes — June witnessed the full impact of the mid-May price hikes — while the increase in food and energy prices is finding its way to the restaurant category. Some analysts expect the pass through of higher input and fuel prices into prices of other non-food items to exert further upward pressure, even if gradually.