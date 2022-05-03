Reset after Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-nation Europe tour will set the stage for India’s wider engagement with the continent in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. After the Second World War, this is the first time that Europe is witnessing conflict close to home. More than five million refugees from Ukraine are now living in host countries across the continent, and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats have rattled states that never expected to see war again. Europe’s economic powerhouse Germany, which is PM Modi’s first port of call, had turned pacifist to the point of not wanting a military in penance for Nazi excesses during the war. It has now made a huge political and strategic choice to support Ukraine in its defence against Russia with weapons, also deciding to spend more money to beef up its own defences. Chancellor Olaf Scholz, an anti-war Social Democrat, finds himself leading the country through this complex time in which the nation has decided to make economic sacrifices by agreeing to the costly proposition of cutting energy dependence on Moscow, even though his first instinct was to resist US pressure to join the anti-Russia coalition. For Delhi, too, Putin’s decision has been problematic for its long-standing bilateral ties with Moscow. In an interview to this newspaper, Scholz has said the war will be at the top of the agenda during Modi’s visit, and that Germany, one of Delhi’s most important partners in Europe, expects “broad agreement” with India on Russian accountability. The US-led West, which claims to understand India’s position on Russia and yet asks it to “choose the right side” will be watching to understand how far Delhi is prepared to go on this visit in making common cause with Europe.