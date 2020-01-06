Tableaux of exclusion

Only 16 states have been selected for the parade, and government and BJP spokespersons insist that there is no political bias at play in the selection. Only 16 states have been selected for the parade, and government and BJP spokespersons insist that there is no political bias at play in the selection.

It is a sign of the fraught and polarised times we live in that even the Republic Day parade has been dragged into the over-politicised conversation that now stands in for meaningful public discourse. The tableaux that form an integral part of the parade — highlighting the culture of various states, union territories and even the mandate of Union ministries — are now a front in the battle between the Centre and non-BJP ruled states. Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal and Bihar are among the states that have been excluded from the parade, and are crying foul. The governments of both West Bengal and Kerala have drawn a connection between their rejection of the CAA-NRC and exclusion from the parade.

The selection of tableaux is done by a committee under the Union Ministry of Defence. Only 16 states have been selected for the parade, and government and BJP spokespersons insist that there is no political bias at play in the selection. They have also cited the fact that in the past, tableaux have been rejected when there were Congress governments both at the Centre and in the states concerned. It is by the same process that the current selection has been made. This is essentially a procedural justification for what has become a political issue, and, therefore, is unlikely to cut ice with the aggrieved states. Arguably, more than any other government in recent times, the Narendra Modi-led government is acutely aware of the potency of political symbolism and optics. To be seen as excluding entire states whose elected governments have stood in opposition to the NRC and CAA will certainly strain already fraying Centre-state relations. “Just because West Bengal has been opposing anti-people policies of the BJP government (like the CAA-NRC), step-motherly treatment is being meted out to the state,” West Bengal’s Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Tapas Roy said. And Kerala minister A K Balan asked if the Centre was “against the Malayali people”.

It is certainly possible, as the Ministry of Defence insists, that the exclusions are purely procedural. The current climate of division and suspicion makes it incumbent on the Centre to not conform to its image as being overbearing on the back of its majority in Parliament. The Republic Day parade in India has always been much more than a celebration of masculine nationalism and militarism — it bears testimony to the diversity of India. The way to rescue it now might be to practice that once-much-vaunted slogan — cooperative federalism.

