Earlier this week, on Tuesday, Academy Award-winning Irish folk musician Glen Hansard walked into Wren’s Nest, a Dublin pub, with his guitar, and sang a piece about the end of a relationship. “Time is the only thing that’s gonna fix this now,” he crooned. It was a snippet from an unreleased number sung in the kind of room in which Hansard had almost always felt at home. Hours later, he was killed in a motorcycle crash. He was 56.

It is a poignant final image, with Hansard spending his last evening doing what he loved best: Singing amid fellow Dubliners in a neighbourhood pub. Born and raised in the Irish capital, he spent his childhood amid hardship in Ballymun in northern Dublin. This city was also his first music school, where Hansard began busking as a teenager after leaving school at 13; it was on these streets that he first learned the unpredictability of a public performance. Years later, in 1990, he would find his artistic identity with the rock band, The Frames.