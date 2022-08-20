scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

Misogyny in court

Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an embarrassment for his institution

kerala high court, Misogyny kerala high court, kerala high court judge comment on women, S Krishna Kumar, kerala hc judge misogynist comment, indian express editorialThe SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 354 of the IPC, which pertains to sexual harassment crimes, were legislated after extended campaigns and intense debate.

Justice, it is said, is blind. Not, it would seem, for S Krishna Kumar, a sessions judge in Kerala, for whom the dress worn by the complainant provided sufficient legal ground to make comments offensive and disrespectful to women in a sexual harassment case. He made these observations while granting bail to social activist and Malayalam writer Civic Chandran in two separate cases, revealing, in the process, a crude misogyny that is shocking in the institution of the judiciary, in a state that takes great pride in giving women their rightful place across sectors, at home and in the workplace.

The airing of a strikingly regressive mindset seemed to come together with an undue haste that ignored the Supreme Court’s direction reiterated in several judgements – cautioning lower court judges against making unwarranted observations on the merits of a case while hearing bail pleas. In the first bail order on August 2, Judge Kumar said that provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 would not prima facie stand against the accused because it is “highly unbelievable that he will touch the body of the victim fully knowing that she is a member of Scheduled Caste”. In the second bail order on August 12, he described the photographs of the complainant presented by the defence counsel as “sexually provocative” and went on to observe that “Section 354 will not prima facie stand against the accused”. He also drew a comparison between the physical attributes of the complainant and the accused to make the bizarre claim that the assault alleged by the former could not have taken place in the first case.

The SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 354 of the IPC, which pertains to sexual harassment crimes, were legislated after extended campaigns and intense debate. Judge Kumar’s comments show that there are still corners and pockets that are not yet touched, or changed, by the effort to make the law more sensitive and justice more responsive to the concerns and dignity of women. That these remarks have come from a judicial officer in a state that has done well on most gender indices, especially on health and education, is also disturbing. The much-discussed Kerala Model of development owes a lot to the empowerment of its women —socially, politically and economically – evident in movements in the 19th century, to claim agency over their bodies, and by the setting up of producer and services networks such as the Kudumbasree in recent times. These gains seem to have fallen woefully short in changing mindsets.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lor...Premium
UPSC Key-August 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lor...
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may ...Premium
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may ...
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...Premium
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
Explained: The CBI’s Delhi excise casePremium
Explained: The CBI’s Delhi excise case

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-08-2022 at 04:40:31 am
Next Story

Raising the dead

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’

3

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

4

Salman Khan's former girlfriend Somy Ali attacks him: 'A woman beater, and not just me'

5

The Brothers Yadav start with a tumble, over aides at official meetings

Featured Stories

How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry's take-down procedur...
Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry's take-down procedur...
Covid cases rising: here's what you need to know
Covid cases rising: here's what you need to know
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid
With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa
Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir

Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir

Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’

Premium
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals
Gadkari out, Fadnavis in

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals

Premium
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa

Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa

Opinion | At 75, battles won and losing
Ashutosh Varshney writes

Opinion | At 75, battles won and losing

Mumbai's double decker buses — why they were phased out, why they have returned
Explained

Mumbai's double decker buses — why they were phased out, why they have returned

Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy who partitioned Bengal in 1905?
Explained

Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy who partitioned Bengal in 1905?

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India
ICYMI

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement