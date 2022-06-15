Recovery’s edge

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex ended the day at 52,693, down 0.3 per cent. Since the beginning of this year, the Sensex has fallen by around 11 per cent. India markets are not an outlier. Around the world, equity markets have witnessed a sell-off. The S&P 500 is down around 22 per cent from its January levels. European stock indices, too, have witnessed weakness, as have Asian markets. Prior to this correction, the Sensex was trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of around 25. But even though markets are forward-looking, these valuations appeared stretched considering that the economy at the end of 2021-22 had only recovered to its 2019-20 levels. Alongside, the Indian currency has also weakened against the dollar. On Monday, the rupee breached the 78 mark for the first time, touching an all-time low of 78.29 against the dollar. However, the Indian currency has fared relatively better than its emerging market counterparts, which have fallen even more sharply. This weakness in markets can be traced to tightening monetary conditions, both globally and in India.