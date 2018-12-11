Reading the verdict

Much will be read into the results of the assembly elections in five states that will come in today. This is unsurprising given that general elections are less than six months away. These assembly elections were fought in state arenas, but the results may have a bearing on the build-up to the 2019 parliamentary polls. Their impact will be felt in both the BJP and the Congress, vis a vis each other and internally too. The results may influence the making, and unmaking, of national alliances and set the narratives for the big battle to come.

Together, these five states send 83 MPs to the Lok Sabha and the BJP had won 63 of them in 2014; the Congress was nearly wiped out, winning just six. The Congress is a major actor in all five states and it is in a direct contest with the BJP in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Success in these states will boost the Congress’s claims to be the primary pole of any anti-BJP alliance nationally and help the party attract allies elsewhere and negotiate a better deal in states where the party is weak. BJP chief ministers in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Raman Singh respectively, are seeking a fourth consecutive term in office. Re-election will strengthen their standing within a party which is seeing a centralisation of powers in a high command. Despite the presence of strong regional leaders, the nature of electioneering turned the contests largely into a fight between Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Losses for the Congress, therefore, could raise questions about Rahul Gandhi’s credentials to be projected as the prospective head of a national coalition against the BJP. These elections may also mark the return of farmers as a politically coherent and sensitive constituency: The Opposition had made rural distress into a campaign issue. This may remain on the centrestage if the results are favourable to the Opposition. But if farmers were an increasingly visible presence in the campaign, the minorities were conspicuous by their near absence. The Congress sought to restablish its “Hindu” credentials during the campaign with Rahul Gandhi becoming active on the temple circuit and the party going silent on polarising issues like mob lynchings in the name of the cow.

In short, the poll outcomes could sharpen or dampen the momentum in India’s two main parties: A victory will enthuse workers and cadres and a loss could unsettle the best laid plans.