RCB led from the front this season, topped the group stage, before making the final at the first opportunity and then dominated the title clash. It has the chance to build on its successes.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) second consecutive Indian Premier League is proof that the franchise, with one of the biggest fan bases and arguably the most recognisable cricketing icons in its ranks, has finally found a way to unlock tangible on-field success in the form of silverware. After breaking the jinx last year, RCB played like the favourites this season. They played with extra confidence, secure in the belief that they had a strong and balanced unit, and were not just reliant on their talisman, Virat Kohli.

In a season highlighted by the precocious ability of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, it was significant that the two teams battling in the final played the more traditional way. RCB and Gujarat Titans (GT) had several players who are just as effective, if not more, in other formats of the game. Kohli has retired from Test cricket, but is arguably the greatest batter in the 50-over format. His teammate Devdutt Padikkal is easy on the eye. The GT opening pair of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan won’t look out of place in Test whites. The importance of a strong bowling attack also came to the fore. The usefulness of early wickets had never been greater, especially as 200 often became the bare minimum score batting first. And while a teenager caught the imagination of the cricket world, 37-year-old Kohli continued to hold his own in this most frenetic of formats.