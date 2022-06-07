Elbow room for RBI

Even as economy-watchers are primed for a further hike in the Reserve Bank of India’s benchmark interest rates, there are perhaps three reasons for its monetary policy committee (MPC) to be less alarmist than in last month’s “off-cycle” meeting. True, inflationary pressures remain elevated and so does the threat of inflation expectations becoming self-fulfilling — which is what prompted the MPC’s decision to increase the policy repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.4 per cent. Since that meeting, however, the Centre has cut the excise duty on diesel and petrol by Rs 6 and Rs 8 per litre, respectively. The second source of relief is international food prices. The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation’s food price index has fallen for a second consecutive month in May. When the MPC met on May 2-4, the index reading available was for March, when it had crossed an all-time high. The third reason is the IMD predicting overall rainfall for the country during the current southwest monsoon at 103 per cent of the historical long period average.