Ranil’s challenge

Ranil Wickremesinghe’s election as the new President of Sri Lanka has come about through a constitutional process, according to laid down procedures. As a politician who could not retain his own seat in the 2020 parliamentary election, and whose United National Party does not have a single seat in parliament, and who became a member of parliament through the nominated list, it is indeed paradoxical that he is now the most powerful political position in the country. But nor was it expected that his predecessor, who did receive a decisive mandate from the people in the 2019 presidential election, would be ousted by them within three years due to Sri Lanka’s spectacular economic collapse. From end March until mid-May, no politician was willing to take up the challenge of repairing the economy with Rajapakse still in office. Wickremesinghe stepped into the breach, accepting the offer of the prime ministership. The abrupt end to the Rajapaksa presidency put Wickremesinghe directly in line for the top job as “acting president”. His subsequent election by parliament may not smell all right, but it is not wrong either, considering it was strictly by the book.

