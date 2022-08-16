scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

He bet on India, won

Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth was, inspired many to buy into growth story.

By: Editorial |
August 16, 2022 12:15:26 am
By rising from nowhere to become one of the richest Indians on the basis of his investments, Jhunjhunwala not only created his own legend but also gave hundreds of thousands of Indian investors the confidence that they too could invest in the stock market and become rich.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who passed away on Sunday morning, was widely known as the “Big Bull” of the Indian stock markets. The epithet describes an investor who buys stocks and shares with the firm belief that they will grow in value. And while its use in common culture is often laced with an accusation of irrationality, in Jhunjhunwala’s case, it was the real deal. Jhunjhunwala came from a middle-class background and was known for his integrity. His father, who was his lifelong idol, was an income tax officer. Jhunjhunwala started investing in the stock market in the 1980s when he was still in college, beginning with Rs 5,000 and ending with a net-worth north of Rs 45,000 crore ($5.8 billion).

By rising from nowhere to become one of the richest Indians on the basis of his investments, Jhunjhunwala not only created his own legend but also gave hundreds of thousands of Indian investors the confidence that they too could invest in the stock market and become rich. His influence on scores of foreign investors, who were warily watching India open up its economy during the 1990s, was equally dramatic. Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India and its long-term growth. He put his money where his mouth was, and inspired many others to buy into the India growth story.

In the three decades since economic liberalisation, several shocks, both domestic and international, have buffeted the economy. At each stage, it was natural for investors to give in to doubts, book their profits (or cut their losses) and leave. The Indian markets needed a champion and they found him in Jhunjhunwala, whose belief in India’s growth trajectory was unwavering till the end. In doing so, he created an ecosystem where investors (both domestic and foreign) have learnt to trust and lend to Indian companies and entrepreneurs. That is Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s lasting legacy.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Khongjom war’ or ‘Vision I...Premium
UPSC Key-August 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Khongjom war’ or ‘Vision I...
C Raja Mohan writes: Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
C Raja Mohan writes: Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 12:15:26 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade

2

OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

3

What is ATAGS, the indigenous howitzer used in Independence Day 21-gun salute?

4

OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

5

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

Featured Stories

The success of India at 75 resonates beyond its borders, writes the Briti...
The success of India at 75 resonates beyond its borders, writes the Briti...
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi writes: Commitment to inclusivity and social justic...
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi writes: Commitment to inclusivity and social justic...
Explained: Women heroes of India's freedom struggle, mentioned by PM in h...
Explained: Women heroes of India's freedom struggle, mentioned by PM in h...
Explained: The revolutionaries whom Modi mentioned in his Independence Da...
Explained: The revolutionaries whom Modi mentioned in his Independence Da...
Job promises, new schemes to RSS founder’s memorial & defence of fede...
Job promises, new schemes to RSS founder’s memorial & defence of fede...
PM Modi's Independence Day targets: corruption, nepotism
PM Modi's Independence Day targets: corruption, nepotism
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
3 Things: Special episode

India at 75: What should we be celebrating?

The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the book
Rewind & Replay

The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the book

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Opinion

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

Premium
Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

Caste in California: Tech giants confront ancient Indian hierarchy

Caste in California: Tech giants confront ancient Indian hierarchy

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement