Forty Years Ago: November 19, 1980

The Deputy Speaker said it was unfair to ask him for the reasons for not accepting the adjournment motion since the Speaker himself had refused to divulge the reasons.

Rajya Sabha Ruckus

Opposition parties tried unsuccessfully in the Lok Sabha to get an adjournment motion admitted on rising prices and communal riots, but Deputy Speaker G Lakshmanan refused to reconsider the matter since the Speaker had already rejected both the motions. The house erupted in noise as soon as the question hour ended and pandemonium prevailed in the Lok Sabha for the second day in succession. The Deputy Speaker said that the Business Advisory Committee had decided to allot time for the discussion on riots but this was not acceptable to Jyotirmoy Basu of the CPM, who wanted a censure motion to be adopted. The Deputy Speaker said it was unfair to ask him for the reasons for not accepting the adjournment motion since the Speaker himself had refused to divulge the reasons.

India’s offer

External Affairs Minister P V Narasimha Rao reiterated India’s offer of mediation in the Iran-Iraq war. Rao said India had been quietly trying to bring about peace between its two cherished friends. India has also lent its weight to the initiatives of the non-aligned movement to end the war, he added. The foreign minister said that India does not want to take sides in the war and wants matters of conflict to be resolved through dialogue among the two countries.

Sugar trouble

Amid reports of violence in Dhule district and the call for a march to the Nasik collectorate, the Maharashtra government announced that it had approached the Centre to increase the price of levy sugar to enable mills pay better prices to the farmers. The state government has also urged the Centre to allow it to create three zones on the lines of those in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to ease administrative hitches in paying sugarcane growers.

