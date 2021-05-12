May 12, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Rajiv in Amethi

Rajiv Gandhi, the 37-year old son of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, made his debut on the political scene of the country by quietly filing nominations for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat of the Sultanpur constituency. His entry into the electoral battle from the safe birth of Amethi, which was nursed and represented by his brother Sanjay Gandhi, before his death last year, sets aside all speculation about the former politician who quit his job to plunge into politics. He was accompanied by Sonia Gandhi, UP Chief Minister Viswanath Pratap Singh, his relative Arun Nehru, UP Congress (1) chief B N Pandey and members of the Youth Congress. The Lok Dal announced the candidature of Sharad Yadav against Rajiv.

India-UAE talks

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the UAE President Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan al-Nahyan shared the view that the security of West Asia was interlinked with the security of India. At a preliminary discussion, the two leaders agreed on the need for the elimination of superpower presence from West Asia, Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean region.

Super Bazar fraud

Large-scale embezzlement and shortages running into lakhs of rupees have come to light in Super Bazar stores in Chandigarh, following department enquiries. Twenty-one employees were suspended and the services of one employee was terminated following the revelations. It is learnt that some other employees just “walked away with the cash and goods” and the police are trying to trace them.

IRA plot

The Irish police fear that IRA guerrillas plan to avenge the death of Bobby Sands by assassinating prominent political figures. This was after authorities confirmed rumours of an explosion at a Scottish Oil Terminal while Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Phillip.