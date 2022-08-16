Death by inequality

On Saturday, as the nation prepared to commemorate its 75th Independence Day, a nine-year-old Dalit child from Rajasthan’s Jalore district succumbed to his injuries, allegedly inflicted by a person who should have given wings to his dreams — his teacher. The FIR in the case should be read as a sobering reality check on the terrible inequalities that continue to afflict and debilitate the nation as it aims to become the “destination,” where as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said from the ramparts of Red Fort, “aspirations are met”. “Indra was a child. He didn’t know that the matki (earthen pot) that he drank from had been kept separately for the savarna jati (upper caste) teacher”… “the teacher abused him with casteist slurs and beat him up, resulting in internal injuries”, the FIR says. These words should prick the nation’s conscience, and remind policymakers of unmet promises and unfinished tasks, as India begins the “Amrit Kaal” to the centenary of its Independence. The Ashok Gehlot government must ensure that due processes are rolled out swiftly and surely to provide justice in this case.