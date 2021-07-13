July 13, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Rajasthan CM

The 137-member Rajasthan Congress (I) legislature party, which will meet at the PCC-I office in Jaipur on July 14, is likely to adopt a resolution leaving the choice of its new leader to the party president, Mrs Indira Gandhi. This time, it appears highly improbable for the party to reach a consensus on any name. Legislators are meeting in groups to discuss various names for the post of party leader. Among the names are: Harideo Joshi, Paras Ram Madema, Chandan Mai Baid, Mr Hira Lai Deopura and Narendra Singh Bhatti (MLAs), Girdhari Lai Vyas, Naval Kishore Sharma and Usman Arif, MPs.

Imphal ambush

PLA commandos killed two jawans in an ambush of an army column at Bishnunaha after blasting the Irrinbang bridge in Imphal East circle on Saturday night. Several jawans were also injured in the ambush. The bridge was closed to traffic after the explosion on it, the police sources in Imphal said. The PLA struck to avenge the killing of seven of its leaders on Monday by troops and the arrest of its top leader, Bisheswar Singh. The sources said about 20 PLA members came in a hijacked vehicle and one of them hurled a hand grenade on the army vehicle. The Irrinbang bridge was partially damaged by the blasting of a time-bomb.

Pakistan’s bomb

Millions of Soviets had a full glimpse of the site of the nuclear bomb being manufactured by Islamabad in a late night television programme on Saturday. A documentary film showed the tunnel in Balochistan, about 40 km from the Afghan border, where the preparations for what Soviet commentator V Dunayev described as the “general’s bomb” are entering its last stages. The hour-long documentary, titled ‘‘three, two, one, zero…” showed pictures of Pakistani, West German and French men, said to be behind the project.