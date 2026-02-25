The installation of a bust of C Rajagopalachari within the precincts of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his February 22 Mann Ki Baat, is another step in his government’s drive towards what it has framed as decolonisation and restitution. The tribute to Rajagopalachari is befitting. He was a freedom fighter, an administrator, a statesman, and a principled dissenter from majoritarian currents. To honour him is to acknowledge the nation’s polyphonic heritage. Yet the symbolism of replacement — Rajaji’s bust displaced that of Edwin Lutyens, the architect who designed what was the Viceroy’s House in imperial India — opens an unsettling question: Does decolonisation of public spaces and memory have to be about erasure?

The decolonisation debate has gained urgency in recent times. The government has set a 10-year deadline to shed what PM Modi has termed “gulami ki mansikta” by 2035, the bicentenary of Macaulay’s 1835 education minute. From the National Education Policy (2020) to the unveiling of a new Parliament building, the ongoing effort is framed as a civilisational reassertion. But all too often, this endeavour is made to ride a politics of erasure — the renaming of avenues, the recasting of syllabi to exclude rather than include, the excision of inconvenient chapters — as if the recovery of voice and agency necessarily requires the displacement or diminishment of an Other from whom history and culture need to be constantly rescued. Added to this is the bogey of the fifth column, the “enemies within”. This zero-sum approach does not befit the country and it does disservice to its citizens. It narrows imaginative and intellectual horizons.