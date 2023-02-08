scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

Railway cuisine has competition on the tracks

The train pantry’s food was once one of the attractions of a rail journey. IRCTC’s new facility to order in at stations might mark the end of an era.

Perhaps even the redoubtable Indian Railways, which turns 170 years old this year, must give in to the inexorable logic of the market.
Listen to this article
Railway cuisine has competition on the tracks
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

It seems that railway passengers, spoiled by the convenience and variety offered by food delivery apps when they’re at home, don’t want a journey to disrupt this experience. This may be why the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to jump into the game and offer passengers on certain trains the option of ordering food from restaurants along their route and having it delivered to them as they pass through. The first phase will see customers booking e-tickets receive a WhatsApp message with the e-catering services option, while in the second phase an AI-powered chatbot will handle all railway catering queries and even book meals for customers. This might herald the end of an era on the tracks.

Time was when one of the attractions of a railway journey was the food from the train pantry: The tear-drop shaped vegetable cutlet, crumbed and fried to crispness; hot tomato soup served with breadsticks and little pats of butter; chicken biryani and mutton curry-rice to help one slip into post-lunch slumber. So loved were some of these dishes, such as the omelette sandwich and railway mutton curry, that they found their way into recipe books and gave birth to a highly-specific genre of food. And if one tired of the food served on the train, there were always the quick dashes onto the railway platform to buy snacks and tea during halts along the route — poha at Ratlam, pazham pori at Ernakulam, lal chah at Guwahati — or the chivda, chips and biscuits brought from home for time-pass.

Perhaps even the redoubtable Indian Railways, which turns 170 years old this year, must give in to the inexorable logic of the market. It is also entirely possible that food from the train pantry tastes better in nostalgia, flavoured as it is by memories of happier times. Even so, the rich irony of ordering Railway Mutton Curry from a restaurant cannot be denied.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
India’s big millets push, why it makes sense to have these grains
India’s big millets push, why it makes sense to have these grains

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-02-2023 at 06:20 IST
Next Story

What are Primary Agricultural Credit Societies

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

Premium
February 8, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Owning responsibility for defeat in Delhi polls, Vajpayee resigns as BJP chief
February 8, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Owning responsibility for defeat in Delhi polls, Vajpayee resigns as BJP chief

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close