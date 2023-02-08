Railway cuisine has competition on the tracks

It seems that railway passengers, spoiled by the convenience and variety offered by food delivery apps when they’re at home, don’t want a journey to disrupt this experience. This may be why the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to jump into the game and offer passengers on certain trains the option of ordering food from restaurants along their route and having it delivered to them as they pass through. The first phase will see customers booking e-tickets receive a WhatsApp message with the e-catering services option, while in the second phase an AI-powered chatbot will handle all railway catering queries and even book meals for customers. This might herald the end of an era on the tracks.

Time was when one of the attractions of a railway journey was the food from the train pantry: The tear-drop shaped vegetable cutlet, crumbed and fried to crispness; hot tomato soup served with breadsticks and little pats of butter; chicken biryani and mutton curry-rice to help one slip into post-lunch slumber. So loved were some of these dishes, such as the omelette sandwich and railway mutton curry, that they found their way into recipe books and gave birth to a highly-specific genre of food. And if one tired of the food served on the train, there were always the quick dashes onto the railway platform to buy snacks and tea during halts along the route — poha at Ratlam, pazham pori at Ernakulam, lal chah at Guwahati — or the chivda, chips and biscuits brought from home for time-pass.

Perhaps even the redoubtable Indian Railways, which turns 170 years old this year, must give in to the inexorable logic of the market. It is also entirely possible that food from the train pantry tastes better in nostalgia, flavoured as it is by memories of happier times. Even so, the rich irony of ordering Railway Mutton Curry from a restaurant cannot be denied.