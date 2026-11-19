In the first Quad Leaders’ Summit in more than two years, and Donald Trump’s first, the heads of government of India, the US, Japan and Australia convened in Manila on Tuesday on the sidelines of regional meetings. In what appeared to be a clear message to China, the joint statement expressed concern about “economic coercion” and committed to “securing critical supply chains, protecting freedom of navigation and overflight” in Asia. It produced new initiatives on maritime collaboration, critical minerals and artificial intelligence. Most of these can be traced back to the foreign ministers’ meetings held over the past year. The Fiji port project, part of the Quad Ports of the Future Partnership, was unveiled by the ministers in New Delhi in May. In Atlanta, just over two weeks ago, the US committed to supporting facilities in India and ASEAN countries that recover critical minerals from waste. In Manila, the leaders built on the groundwork the foreign ministers had already laid.

Critics have dismissed the Quad as an informal talking shop that lacks teeth, citing the absence of a mutual defence treaty, diverging national interests, doubts about US commitment and its cautious language on China. These concerns are understandable, but they miss the practical realities. Despite Beijing’s repeated characterisation of it as an “Asian NATO”, the Quad was never envisioned as a NATO-like alliance. A flexible structure allows India to retain its strategic autonomy while cooperating with partners. The leaders announced a joint exercise involving their patrol aircraft in 2027, a first for the group. On US reliability, Washington’s actions cut against the scepticism. US involvement has persisted across multiple administrations with very different approaches to the international system. Further, recall that Secretary of State Marco Rubio was sent to India in May to revive the Quad, where he urged deeper cooperation. That was taken forward in Manila, with President Trump pitching for a stronger security partnership. Finally, on delivery, the old charge that the Quad writes no cheques is harder to sustain. The joint projects may be modest next to China’s economic weight, but they support infrastructure and supply-chain diversification in the region.