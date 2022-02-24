Go no further

The crisis over Ukraine is now close to a tipping point. By recognising the two breakaway regions of Ukraine and sending troops into the “independent republics”, Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown complete disregard for the consequences of his actions. His televised speech, filled with nationalist grievances and the ahistorical denial of Ukrainian statehood, the claim that modern Ukraine was created by Communist Russia — specifically by Lenin, Stalin and Krushchev, by “separating, severing what is historically Russia’s land” — and the allegation that Gorbachev allowed Ukraine to slip out of Moscow’s grasp, provided an insight into the mind of a leader whose only plan to make Russia great again is to hark back to a grandiose past. This is the kind of nationalism that seeks to redraw borders and rewrite history, imagining that this will somehow restore lost glory. If countries across all of Europe, or indeed across Asia and Africa, whose borders were arbitrarily drawn at the time they shook themselves free of colonial rule, were to start reclaiming what they lost in history, there would be no end to irredentist claims and the world would find itself in perpetual conflict. From his brinkmanship, it appears that Putin is unafraid of war or the devastation it can bring to his own country and people, as well as to the rest of Europe, with the impact extending far beyond the theatre of conflict. This is why even China, which always cites respect for territorial integrity on the question of Tibet and Taiwan, has issued a cautious statement asking all parties to “exercise restraint”, as it tries to balance its blossoming friendship with Russia with its concerns about what Putin has done.

The onus is now on the Western alliance of the United States and Europe not to escalate this crisis, and find ways of dialling it down through diplomacy. Putin’s concerns about the expansion of NATO and the lop-sided security architecture of Europe are not without basis. After all, didn’t the US resort to regime change in several countries, in a bid to stop the advance of Communism in its “spheres of influence” during the Cold War? The Western effort to contain China in the Indo-Pacific, as well as India’s concerns about Chinese influence in the Indian Ocean, are born out of similar concerns of security that Putin has about Europe and the eastward expansion of its transatlantic security partnership. It is both unreasonable and irresponsible of the Western alliance to dismiss these concerns out of hand. It was Putin’s decision to mass troops on the Ukrainian border that focused the minds of policy-makers in Washington to begin engaging with the Russian leader. The Biden administration, and France and Germany, must provide the leadership that is now required to prevent conflict. As the world struggles to re-emerge from a third wave of the Covid pandemic, the last thing anyone wants is a confrontation in Europe that would have an impact on countries far away, disrupting global supply chains, imposing heavy costs on economies that have barely survived these last three years. After two decades of a purposeless war in Afghanistan, powers that claim to be global leaders must tread more cautiously and wisely.