Push back in Kansas

August 5, 2022 4:44:17 am
Even a sweltering summer day couldn’t keep voters in the US state of Kansas indoors as they turned out in large numbers to support the reproductive rights of women. Nearly 60 per cent voters said “no” to the so-called “value them both” amendment which would have declared that the state’s constitution does not uphold the right to abortion. The results bolster what opinion polls have shown, both before and since the June 24 ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States which overturned the historic 1973 Roe v Wade judgement supporting abortion rights: Most Americans now believe that women should have autonomy over their bodies, including in the matter of pregnancy.
The Kansas poll is the first electoral test for reproductive rights in the US since SCOTUS ruled that abortion was not a protected right under the US constitution and that the issue had to be “returned to the people’s representatives”. The result has shocked “pro-lifers” who had looked on the ruling as having turned the tide in their favour and is all the more remarkable for having come out of a state in the conservative midwest, which mostly votes for the Republican Party, with its anti-choice stance. That abortion rights got more electoral support here than President Joe Biden did is a testament to the profound resonance that the issue of women’s bodily autonomy has, cutting across the US’s otherwise deep political divides.
Several other US states have either already challenged abortion rights or are preparing to challenge them in the coming months. To those fighting to protect these rights, which most American women had until recently considered guaranteed, the Kansas victory comes as an affirmation that while the obstacles before them are formidable, they are not insurmountable.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’Premium
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linkedPremium
Latest News
Maharashtra surpasses last year’s swine flu tally by 42.6%
Citizens to enjoy rides in first AC double-decker bus from September: BEST
Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits, say contractor; officials say no caste bias
Haryana fire officer under fire for delay in providing RTI information
CWG 2022: Ghosal-Pallikal power into mixed doubles quarterfinals
Expecting one of our trustees to be included in new trust: Harijan Sevak Sangh
Illustrated book on oral health for children released at PGI
Sex racket busted at Pune spa; 5 booked, 4 women rescued
Newborn girl rescued after buried alive in Sabarkantha
Cong discusses first list of candidates for Assembly polls in Ahmedabad meet
PM inaugurates hospital in Dharampur
Kerala Skater’s body handed over to kin after autopsy