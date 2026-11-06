The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has cracked down on stubble burning in Punjab, a day after Delhi’s Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa blamed farm fires in the state for the recent spike in the Capital’s air pollution. After issuing show-cause notices to deputy commissioners and senior police officers in nine districts, the Commission has warned officials in 12 districts of personal accountability for enforcement lapses. Crop-residue burning is illegal, with fines ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 30,000. Though farm-fire incidents have declined over the past three years, the reduction, particularly in Punjab, has not evidently been sufficient to translate into an appreciable improvement in air quality. The CAQM’s decision is timely, especially as it coincides with the peak stubble-burning season. However, it is time for authorities responsible for clean air in the NCR and adjoining areas to address a more fundamental question: Why do a large number of farmers continue to set paddy straw on fire despite several court orders, years of enforcement and a cohort of policies aimed at enabling a transition to cleaner alternatives?

Studies by ISRO, Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) and iFOREST indicate that peak stubble burning has shifted from early afternoon to late afternoon and evening. Since satellites pass over farms at fixed times, fires lit later may go undetected. The CAQM’s new portal, linking satellite evidence with field-level action, could bridge this gap. Its success will depend on agriculture officers verifying alerts and reporting violations.