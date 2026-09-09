Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra took oath as Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday, with an empty chair in the front row, reserved for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. A day earlier, in an unusual step, the Punjab Cabinet met and asked Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to hold off the oath-taking, arguing that the Centre had notified the appointment without the state’s consent. Punjab says that the Centre breached the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) that governs the appointment of judges, which requires the Centre to consult states before high court appointments. But that is not the end of this story.

The Supreme Court Collegium recommended Justice Mishra and three other judges for appointment as chief justices of four high courts on August 6. The delay in Punjab’s response held up all four chief justice appointments. The Centre notified the appointment on September 5. Punjab is right to point out that the MoP fixes no deadline for a state’s response. But that flexibility is because judicial appointments are a consultative process. If the Mann government had reservations about Justice Mishra, it had weeks to put them on file, where they could be examined. It doesn’t help Punjab’s case that Justice Mishra’s court has lately been an uncomfortable place for the state government. As Acting Chief Justice, his bench pulled up Punjab in August for withholding dearness allowance dues even as it found ample money for advertising. His court also heard a Mohali case in which allegations were made against the Chief Minister’s wife, which the AAP has described as politically motivated.