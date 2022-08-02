Punjab Minister Jouramajra’s humiliation of a V-C says unflattering things about AAP government’s show trial politics

Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra’s concern over the crumbling public health infrastructure in the state — as in so much of the country — is unexceptionable. But the manner in which he humiliated a vice-chancellor and senior doctor, in full public view, is disturbing. It is also of a piece with how the newly elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab appears to be defining its relationship with officials it needs to work with. There is a need for systemic accountability. But the politics of photo-ops does not serve that purpose. It only places greater hurdles in the way of sustainable reform.

On Friday, Jouramajra forced Dr Raj Bahadur to lie down on a damaged mattress in front of hospital staff and patients — the incident captured on video — at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot. In addition to being V-C of the institute, Bahadur is a distinguished and respected surgeon. He has resigned from his post, citing “humiliation” at the hands of the minister. After the uproar that followed — Opposition leaders in the state, including the Punjab Congress president, have come out in support of the V-C — Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann apologised to Bahadur and promised to take it up with Jouramajra. While the apology is welcome, it does not detract from the larger issue. Since the AAP has come to power in Punjab, several of its leaders have used social media to play to the gallery. Last month, AAP MLA Sheetal Agarwal was video-streaming on Facebook his problems with the district office in Jalandhar. In March, AAP MLA Raman Arora allegedly insulted government school teachers. Minister Harjot Bains publicly issued orders to officials before he was sworn in. The list goes on.

The AAP, at its inception, was a party of and from a protest movement that positioned itself against government corruption. It is now a party of government. Hyperbolic posts on social media, “sting operations” and humiliating officials are not the tools employed by a mature party. In Delhi, the AAP found its feet once it went beyond “dharnas” and articulated a model of governance. In Punjab — the first full state in which it has power — it cannot rely on virtue signalling on social media as an alternative to taking the bureaucracy along and working with officialdom.