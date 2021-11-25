November 25, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Punjab In Turmoil

Punjab seems to be in for President’s rule. This indication was available from the report of Home Secretary TN Chaturvedi to the Centre after his three-day visit to the state. The suggestion of President’s rule was also made by the state governor, Amin-ud-din Khan, to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Both Chaturvedi and Khan think that normalcy can be restored only if there’s a change in political leadership. Khan alleged that he had been never taken into confidence by the state government and received routine reports about the declining situation. He suggested a complete overhaul of the state administration.

No-war Pact

India is prepared to discuss Pakistan’s proposal for initiating a dialogue on a no-war pact between the two countries provided Pakistan is serious about it. An indication to this was reportedly given by the PM in her address to the National Defence College. The Prime Minister did not think that the offer, made on September 15, was a serious one.

UP’s Deadline

The UP government has set a one-month target to improve the law and order situation in the state. While Chief Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh said that he would quit by December 24,if there’s no improvement in the situation, Home Minister Swaroop Kumari Bakshi said that the state government was thinking of arming itself with an ordinance to deal with the menace of dacoits. She said the ordinance would have a provision for keeping dacoits in jail for six months before they can apply for bail.

Ferreira Champion

India’s Michael Ferreira has regained the World Amateur Billiards Championship. He defeated Normal Dagley of England 2725-2631 to claim the coveted title.