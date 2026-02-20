Thirty-four encounters in three months, a third of them in police custody. Those figures tell a grim story in Punjab. It is a state beset by spectres of narco-terrorism fuelled by drugs smuggled across the border and the rise of transnational gangs that signal a possible nexus between gangsters and the separatist fringe. It is also a state where the shadows cast by the decade lost to militancy are yet to fade. In recent times, a spate of extortions and targeted shootings have reinforced the sense of a creeping lawlessness. Against this backdrop, the alarming frequency of police encounters — and the short-circuiting of due process by a trigger-happy force that they represent — adds to the many challenges in Punjab.

The Aam Aadmi Party, whose political footprint has shrunk to Punjab, confronts persistent charges on the law-and-order front. The judiciary, too, has signalled its disquiet. Two months ago, a division bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court took serious note of the murder of a kabaddi player in full public glare and directed the DGP to explain why adequate security arrangements were not made at the stadium. More recently, the court highlighted the chilling spectacle of an NDPS Act-accused being gunned down outside the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police in Mohali. The anti-drug campaign, Yudh Nasheyan Virudh, has yet to yield notable results; the offensive against organised crime, Gangsteraan Te Vaar, remains inconclusive.