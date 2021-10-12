October 12, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Punjab crackdown

The Punjab government has renewed its crackdown on extremists to meet the threat of the “intensified” agitation by the Akali Dal (L). The Dal has worked out details of its proposed civil disobedience movement in the state. At a press conference in Amritsar, its chief, Sant Harchand Singh Longowal, said the district and circle units of the Dal had already been alerted. The Dal had threatened to launch the movement if its demands, including the release of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale by October 17 were not accepted. Puran Singh, a Nihang, was allegedly arrested from inside Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Tarn Taran in Amritsar district two days ago. Two Khalistan protagonists have been rounded up in Patiala and one Akali worker in Sirhind, Gurdev Singh Khalsa, press secretary of the Patiala district Akali Jatha (L ), was arrested at Bassi Pathana on Saturday.

AP crisis

The crisis created by the suspension of two ministers from the Andhra Congress-I by the APCC-I chief, K Prabhakar Rao, is yet to be resolved. The future of the two ministers, C Das and N Chandrababu Naidu, remains uncertain. All the key figures in the drama have been called to Delhi by the party high command. Prabhakar Rao told newsmen that he was not aware or concerned about the ministers’ visit to Delhi.

Children killed

Nearly 100 school children who were wounded in recent Teheran street demonstrations were taken from their hospital beds to the city’s Erin prison last week and executed, the Paris office of the radical Muslim Mujahedin group said on Sunday. In a statement telephoned to Reuters in London, the Mujahedin added that the children’s bodies, instead of being taken to the coroner’s office to be prepared for Muslim rites as is usual, were buried in the “Infidel, cemetery”.