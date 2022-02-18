The politics of identity — based on caste, religion, language and regions — has been an unfortunate reality in Indian electioneering for decades now. Campaign slogans and speeches have ranged from relatively innocuous assertions like “Ma, Maati, Manush” in West Bengal to the drawing of more dangerous dichotomies in the campaign in Uttar Pradesh. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s remarks on the campaign trail, with Priyanka Gandhi standing next to him, that Punjabis should “unite” and not let “bhaiyas from UP, Bihar and Delhi” rule Punjab is unbecoming of his office and goes to only show the limits of his appeal.

Understandably, the BJP and AAP have pounced on Channi’s words, accusing the Congress of engaging in divisive politics. There is a cynical justification for their outrage: It likely stems from the fact that UP, arguably the most electorally significant state in the country, is also going to the polls. After all, neither party is beyond reproach when it comes to how it frames policies on “outsiders”: In neighbouring Haryana, the BJP government wants 75 per cent of jobs reserved for locals; in Delhi, the AAP government wants seats in colleges to be reserved for denizens. All three parties — the AAP, BJP and Congress — have promised to reserve jobs for locals in Uttarakhand, which voted on February 14. Channi’s campaign rhetoric, while deplorable, is unfortunately of a piece with a larger trend, where the “other” is invoked to cover up for governance failures in terms of providing employment and economic development.

There is a marked difference between regional pride and prejudice. Channi’s statement, had it merely been a celebration of “Punjabiyat”, would not have invited comment. As it stands, it is both disturbing and shortsighted: The Punjabi is an immigrant in Bengaluru, the Haryanvi an “outsider” in Maharashtra. Invoking identity politics in a negative sense will, in the long run, only put hurdles in the free movement of labour, which is integral to economic growth. The issues that Punjab faces are serious — the model of agriculture ushered in during the Green Revolution needs a revamp, an employment crisis, an epidemic of drug abuse among the youth.The Punjab CM knows only too well the importance of the migrant in his state, be it the college student or the worker on the factory shop floor or in the farm. He should withdraw his remarks before the curtains fall on his campaign.