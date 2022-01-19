Lost in Punjab

With the Aam Aadmi Party announcing that its Sangrur MP, Bhagwant Mann, is its chief ministerial candidate in Punjab, and the Congress all but endorsing Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s claim to the post if the party returns to power, the battle lines for the assembly election, rescheduled now to February 20, seem clearer. Besides Channi and Mann, Sukhbir Badal, leading the Akali Dal-BSP coalition, Amarinder Singh in an alliance that includes the BJP, and Navjot Singh Sidhu, still pushing his own CM candidature, are in the fray. Leadership and party agendas both count in an election, and as they go to the people, parties must strike the right balance between the two.

But in Punjab the main challenge for political parties lies elsewhere. The state, beset by several crises, has just witnessed a farmers’ movement which, with no clear leader at the helm, forced a powerful central government to backtrack on farm laws that it had defended for months. The Centre’s laws sought to reshape farm policies by resetting relations between farmers, procurement agents/agencies and the state. They were a response to the need to break the standstill in agriculture. But as farm unions mobilised within the state and on Delhi borders, and support flowed in from various sections of Punjabi society, the issue of the merit of the laws was overtaken by resentments against the manner in which they had been pushed through. A standout feature of these successful mobilisations was the protestors’ insistence on keeping established parties off their stage. As elections draw closer, that unwillingness of farmers’ unions to trust the mainstream leadership to champion their cause should serve as a warning for all political parties. The perception that the political mainstream is corrupt and self-serving and is not to be trusted to address public concerns runs deep in Punjab. This cynicism must be addressed by the political-electoral process. It cannot be allowed to grow, especially in a border state that still carries scars of the decade lost to terrorism in the 1980s-1990s. Punjab’s large public debt, ballooning unemployment, farm distress, drug issues and heightened religiosity, all can be seen as residues of its troubled past.

Leaders and parties must now take the election opportunity to begin the healing process in the state. More than who wins and who loses in Punjab, what will matter is the restoration of the people’s trust in the political process.