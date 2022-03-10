AAP’s ‘Delhi model’ has led it to its Punjab victory. It must now construct a ‘Punjab model’ in a more complex state

A little less than a decade after it was formed, the Aam Aadmi Party has won the election in a state that has had an entrenched bipolar polity for decades and was the epicentre of a large farmers’ movement in the year preceding the polls. The AAP, Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann deserve credit for their spectacular Punjab victory. After the jubilation, they will need to focus on the challenge — to address the multiple, structural crises that afflict the state as it struggles to transition from a political economy that was based on a Green Revolution that plateaued long ago.

That it has, in such a short period after its entry on the political landscape, won office in a full-fledged state displays the AAP’s ability to learn from setbacks and course-correct. During its first stint in office in Delhi in 2013, the party that had emerged from the Anna movement appeared to rely more on a politics of confrontation and protest vis a vis the Centre — a vestige of its roots in the anti-corruption campaign – rather than the hard labour of governance. Then, in its last attempt at capturing power in Punjab in 2017, the AAP’s prospects seemed dented by the fact that it did not have a chief ministerial candidate, was accused of flirting with Khalistani elements and its “high command” was seen to be micro-managing the state unit from Delhi. Clearly, the party leadership took cognisance of these shortcomings, running a campaign that highlighted its achievements in health and education in Delhi, naming a CM candidate and steering clear of controversial or polarising issues.

The politics of solutionism that it has showcased in Delhi may not be enough, however, to address the complex issues plaguing the state. Agriculture has become economically unviable and ecologically unsustainable and the state has been unable to take advantage of the IT or services sector boom. Both industry and the young are fleeing Punjab and drug addiction continues to increase. Tensions around alleged acts of sacrilege complicate the dynamics in the border state where memories of the decade lost to terrorism haven’t faded. To build on its victory, the AAP must now construct a “Punjab model” that responds to the strong desire for change that has propelled it to power with such a large mandate.