The missing jobs

The labour market data points to three worrying trends. First, the labour force participation rate has declined sharply. According to CMIE’s estimates, it has fallen to around 40 per cent, much lower than levels observed in comparable countries.

Over the past few days, protests broke out against the Ministry of Railways’ recruitment process in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from where a sizeable portion of candidates appear for the common test for the non-technical popular categories posts. The protesters have flagged issues in the recruitment procedure, such as allowing candidates with higher qualifications to compete for jobs meant for those with lower qualifications. But at their core, the protests are about the lack of jobs, they illustrate the toll it is taking on the young. The railways’ recruitment drive is indicative of the glaring mismatch between the demand and supply of jobs — a staggering 1.25 crore candidates appeared for 35,281 vacancies. And this is not a one-off. Over the years, there have been numerous reports of the number of candidates applying for even entry-level government jobs far exceeding the vacancies available. The growing clamour for increasing reservation in public sector jobs by various caste groups, as well as for widening the ambit of reservation to encompass the private sector, also point to the same malaise of inadequate employment creation in the country. The pandemic has only exacerbated India’s job crisis.