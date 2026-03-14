Words often fail critics trying to describe the work of Chilean architect Smiljan Radić, recipient of the 2026 Pritzker Architecture Prize, architecture’s most coveted award. His futuristic modernism is sometimes interpreted as “conceptually evasive”, and, at other times, as “Mies van der Rohe-meets-Star Trek”. Spanning cultural and commercial buildings, residences, and pavilions, each project is marked by a unique dialogue between structure, material and context. Ranging from minimalist, sharply geometric forms to sculptural, almost fantastical constructions, they challenge conventional notions of space.

Radić’s buildings allow the city in. In the Biobío Theatre, he and his collaborators used woven fibreglass over 8,000 sqm, throwing the building’s skeleton open to the city in its translucence. The VIK Winery in Millahue is mostly underground, with the remaining structure peeping out lightly above ground. For Alexander McQueen’s Spring/Summer 2022 show in London, he created a stage almost like a soap bubble, against the city’s skyline. Radić’s architecture celebrates the weathering of materials, the “pretty ugliness” of objects, and the fragility of time and nature.